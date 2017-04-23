Police investigate reports of hate graffiti at NE Portland church & school

Portland Police are investigating a report of hate graffiti tagged onto Trinity Lutheran Church and School on Northeast Killingsworth Street.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, volunteers cleaning up the neighborhood for Earth Day found the graffiti.

Police said criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division responded to the church and school to collect evidence.

Detectives with the Bias Crime Detail is also investigating.

If you have any information on the vandalism, contact Portland Police.

