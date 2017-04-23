Police investigate reports of hate graffiti at NE Portland churc - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigate reports of hate graffiti at NE Portland church & school

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Police are investigating a report of hate graffiti tagged onto Trinity Lutheran Church and School on Northeast Killingsworth Street.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, volunteers cleaning up the neighborhood for Earth Day found the graffiti.

Police said criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division responded to the church and school to collect evidence.  

Detectives with the Bias Crime Detail is also investigating.

If you have any information on the vandalism, contact Portland Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.