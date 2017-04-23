Man recovering after being hit by car in Gresham

A man is recovering after police say he ran into traffic before being hit by a car in Gresham.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Halsey Street.

Police say the man was crossing Halsey against the traffic light when he was hit.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police say the driver was not impaired or speeding at the time.

The man was taken to the hospital, and police say he should recover.

