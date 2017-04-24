Candle lighting ceremony held in remembrance of Holocaust victims

A candle lighting ceremony was held in Portland Sunday night to honor the victims of the Holocaust.

The Day of Remembrance began at sundown. It is a time when Jewish communities around the world honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.

Sunday's ceremony was held at Congregation Shaarie Torah in northwest Portland.

The Portland Jewish community is holding a Yom HaShoah candle lighting ceremony in remembrance of Holocaust victims. pic.twitter.com/smNl4888vr — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 24, 2017

On Monday, the names of Holocaust victims will be read at Director Park in southwest Portland. More than 5,000 names will be read during the course of the day.

