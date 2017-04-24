Candle lighting ceremony held in remembrance of Holocaust victim - KPTV - FOX 12

Candle lighting ceremony held in remembrance of Holocaust victims

PORTLAND, OR

A candle lighting ceremony was held in Portland Sunday night to honor the victims of the Holocaust. 

The Day of Remembrance began at sundown. It is a time when Jewish communities around the world honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust. 

Sunday's ceremony was held at Congregation Shaarie Torah in northwest Portland. 

On Monday, the names of Holocaust victims will be read at Director Park in southwest Portland. More than 5,000 names will be read during the course of the day. 

