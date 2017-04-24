Police looking for missing George Fox University student

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing college student.

Daniel Mellers, 21, is originally from Colorado and attends George Fox University.

Police say Mellers was last seen at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday when he told his roommates he was going to walk to a local convenience store to buy some soda. When he did not come back, they became concerned and went to look for him.

Sunday morning, Mellers still had not returned so his roommates were able to contact his parents who also live in Colorado.

Mellers was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as 5’ 11” and weighing about 185 pounds.

Police say an officer contacted Mellers' cellphone provider, which showed his phone was in Sherwood. Newberg-Dundee police then contacted Sherwood police to have them check the area, but they were not able to locate him.

Mellers has a gray 2012 Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate QFS868, but the car is supposed to be at a repair shop, according to police.

George Fox University issued a statement Monday expressing their concern for Mellers.

"There have been many prayers from our community that he will turn up safe," said a George Fox spokesperson.

Anyone who sees Mellers or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.

