Longview firefighters battle swarm of overnight fires

Longview firefighters had quite a busy night Sunday when they responded to three separate fires that erupted within minutes of each other.

Longview Police and Fire said the first fire broke out around 7:11 p.m. at the North Pacific Paper Company at 3001 Industrial Way. Crews said the fire was hidden within a conveyor housing.

Around the same time, several more units were dispatched to a garage fire at 1550 South Ash Street. Firefighters said this incident was small and required limited resources.

A third fire broke out shortly after the second in the 600 block of 23rd Avenue. Crews received reports that there were three people inside the burning structure, and were forced to pull units off of the fire at the paper company.

Longview firefighters arrived to find the single-story home engulfed in heavy flames. Crews learned that six people lived in the home, although only three were home at the time of the fire.

All three residents were able to get out safely but two dogs and two cats did not escape the fire.

Longview Fire said one firefighter suffered a twisted ankle while another received multiple electric shocks from a generator.

Investigators said none of these fires are connected.

There is no word on what caused each of the fires.

