Rare April winter storm set to slam Mt. Hood

Posted: Updated:
MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) -

It seems like the winter season is not giving up without a fight. A rare April snowstorm is expected to strike Mount Hood Monday, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon and southern Washington Cascades that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.  

FOX 12 meteorologist Joe Raineri areas around 4,000 feet could see anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of snow by the end of the day.

Higher elevations could see more than two feet of snow by Tuesday.

Traffic experts said road conditions over the mountain passes could be challenging over the next few days while the snow levels remain low. Drivers should use caution.

This latest storm is just a lingering reminder of the series of winter storms that hit Oregon earlier in the year. 

