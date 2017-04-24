Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, April 24

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, April 24:

Have you ever dreamed of creating your own clothing line? If so, you are in luck. Local designer Jason Calderon teaches a class on how to do just that. MORE caught up with the fashion expert to learn more about the class. Learn more at WestDaily.com.

Are your chips and veggies looking for a little spice? Are you tired of serving up just hummus with your appetizers? MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a delicious dairy free alternative packed with some extra heat. Her jalapeno cashew cream is a nutritional sauce that is the perfect substitute for your favorite cheese. For the full recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com.

Hometown comedy hero, Matt Braunger will be in Portland for next week's Bridgetown Comedy Festival. He'll be taping his next stand-up comedy special May 5 at the Paris Theater in Portland. Matt has comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. He was also on the FOX show MADtv. Learn more at BridgetownComedy.com

