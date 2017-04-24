Forest Grove HS students evacuated due to gas smell - KPTV - FOX 12

Forest Grove HS students evacuated due to gas smell

Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

Forest Grove High School students were evacuated from their school Monday morning after school officials reported a natural gas smell inside the building.

Forest Grove firefighters responded to the school in the 1400 block of Nichols Lane around 8:45 a.m.

All students were safely and quickly evacuated and taken to the covered stadium while firefighters investigated the smell.  

Crews said their gas monitors initially detected nothing but are waiting for Northwest Natural Gas to arrive and assess the situation.

Firefighters believe a boiler may have failed.

No injuries were reported. 

