Forest Grove HS students evacuated due to gas smell

Forest Grove High School students were evacuated from their school Monday morning after school officials reported a natural gas smell inside the building.

Forest Grove firefighters responded to the school in the 1400 block of Nichols Lane around 8:45 a.m.

All students were safely and quickly evacuated and taken to the covered stadium while firefighters investigated the smell.

We have checked the school with our gas monitors and found nothing, students will remain at the covered stadium until NW Natural verifies — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) April 24, 2017

All students safely evacuated in a very well done evacuation by school staff at a difficult time with 1st period classes not started yet pic.twitter.com/Kx3gZOIgx2 — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) April 24, 2017

Crews said their gas monitors initially detected nothing but are waiting for Northwest Natural Gas to arrive and assess the situation.

Firefighters believe a boiler may have failed.

No injuries were reported.

