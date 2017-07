Hometown comedy hero Matt Braunger will be back in Portland for next week's Bridgetown Comedy Festival.

He'll be taping his next stand-up comedy special on May 5 and May 6 at the Paris Theatre.

Matt has comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central and was also on the FOX show MADtv.

For more information on Matt, head to Ungerminated.com, and for the full lineup at the festival, visit Bridgetown Comedy.com.

