Police: 19-year-old arrested in Newport for pointing gun at people, driving drunk

A man was arrested in Newport after pointing a gun at people in a car and then driving away drunk, according to police.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Northwest Beach Drive at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

A caller reported that Brian Matthew Lighthill, 19, of Seal Rock, was involved in a heated verbal exchange with another person that turned physical.

Police said the other person got into a car to leave, but Lighthill grabbed a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at two people in the other car.

The two people told police they believed Lighthill was going to shoot them and they feared for their lives.

Lighthill is accused of making menacing comments and tapping the barrel of his gun on the windshield as he pointed it at the other two people in the car.

The two people got away and Lighthill then drove away. He was stopped by Newport police about three blocks from the scene.

During the subsequent investigation, officers located a loaded .45 caliber handgun concealed in Lighthill's center console.

Investigators said Lighthill had been drinking alcohol and was driving impaired. Officers said he was taken to the Lincoln County Jail and consented to a breath analysis test, which he did not pass.

Lighthill was arrested on charges of DUII, menacing, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful possession of a firearm and minor in possession of alcohol.

His bail was set at $75,000.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348 or the tip line at 541-574-5455. The text-a-tip line is 541-270-1856.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.