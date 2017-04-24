Police: Officer, assault suspect injured in altercation outside Vancouver bar

A Vancouver Police Department officer was injured in an altercation with an aggressive panhandler who was threatening people outside a bar, according to police.

Officers responded to 6th Street and Main Street at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

Police said Officer James Porter, 27, became involved in a "physical altercation" with the suspect. Witnesses said the suspect had been threatening customers of the nearby bar.

Both Porter and the suspect, 37-year-old Jamie Dean Graff, were injured in the altercation and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Graff was released from the hospital over the weekend and booked into the Clark County Jail on the charge of third-degree assault.

Porter was treated and released. He was hired by the Vancouver Police Department in March 2016 and received a "Lifesaving Award" for his response to an incident in December 2016.

The Vancouver Police Department's Major Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation of Friday's incident.

No other details were released by police.

