Police investigating report of masked stranger grabbing boy in Oregon City

Police are investigating a report of a masked stranger grabbing a 9-year-old boy in Oregon City.

Officers responded to the 14700 block of Glen Oak Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the child was playing hide-and-seek with friends when he was approached by an unknown male.

The boy said the suspect grabbed his leg and pulled him several feet. He let go and ran away when the boy yelled for help.

The child was not injured.

Officers arrived at the scene in less than two minutes and searched the area, but did not locate anyone matching the suspect's description.

Neighbors told FOX 12 the sidewalks are typically filled with kids out playing even if it is pouring outside. They say on Monday the sidewalks were empty as parents kept their kids inside.

"The neighbors are really shocked, you know, we are all shocked,” Wayne Harris said. “I mean crime happens everywhere but just when it gets close to your home and you know, your community it just puts everybody on higher alert to be looking after each other’s kids and things like that."

The property management company which owns the townhomes where the alleged attack happened put out a letter to residents telling them to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

The suspect was described as a male, unknown age, standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing all black clothing, black gloves and a pull-over mask.

Police are trying to identify any witnesses who saw a suspicious person in the area of Glen Oak Road and Coast Redwood Avenue around the time of this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case 17-1428.

Detectives said they have not received any other similar reports.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.