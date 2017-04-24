Missing Gresham man found safe with family in California - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Gresham man found safe with family in California

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A missing Gresham man has been found safe in California. 

DeWayne Patterson, 57, was reported missing on April 18 after not showing up for work for multiple days. Neighbors told police they last saw him on March 27.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public's help tracking him down Monday.

By 6:15 p.m. Monday, police said Patterson had been located and he was with family in California. 

