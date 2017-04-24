Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in West Linn

Police have identified the 25-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in West Linn on Friday.

Officers responded to reports of an armed and suicidal person on the 2100 block of Long Street at 10:17 p.m.

Police said officers arrived and confronted a man who was armed with a gun. Chance Rickie Thompson was subsequently shot by Officer Brad Moyle.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moyle was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per department policy. He is a 16-year veteran with the West Linn Police Department.

The case is being investigated by the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and no other details have been released by investigators.

