Deputies ID wanted man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping girl in Milwaukie area

Photos of Santiago Martinez-Flores released by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies have identified a wanted man accused of breaking into a Milwaukie-area apartment and sexually assaulting a sleeping 9-year-old girl.

Investigators are searching for 48-year-old Santiago Martinez-Flores.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Team detectives identified him through physical evidence as the suspected attacker at the Clackamas Trails Apartments in February.

Deputies said Martinez-Flores broke into the home on the 10400 block of Southeast Cook Court in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 and sexually assaulted a sleeping girl.

A sketch of the suspect was released on March 1.

On Monday, police asked for the public's help tracking down Martinez-Flores.

Detectives said he has a long criminal history dating back to 1994. He was last known to have been deported to Mexico in March 2001 after serving two years in the Oregon Department of Corrections. But somehow, police believe he made it back to Oregon.

"This is why people are going to start hating illegal immigrants even more, 'cause stuff like that," said Vasiliy Tereshchnko, a tenant at the apartment complex.

Tenant Kelly Juchemich said, "It takes only one apple to spoil the whole bunch."

Martinez-Flores has used several aliases in the past, including "Felipe Coeto" and "Isidro Ramos Flores." Deputies believe he could be using another alias at this time.

Detectives released several photos of Martinez-Flores on Monday.

Anyone with information about Martinez-Flores is urged to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip. Refer to case 17-5230.

