OSU unveils new logo as part of ‘Out There’ marketing campaign

Students at Oregon State University will be seeing some new images around campus as the school rolls out a new marketing campaign.

One of the key changes is a new institutional logo, which features a beaver atop the university's academic crest, which features a tree, an open book, three stars representing the school’s three campuses and “1868,” the year OSU was founded.

The new logo replaced the orange “OSU” logo used by Oregon State since 2003. These changes will not affect the Beavers athletic logos, which were last updated in 2013.

This state, our mascot, 150 years of excellence. Introducing the new institutional logo for Oregon State University.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/i0SQqUwVmu — Oregon State (@OregonState) April 24, 2017

Schools officials say the new campaign entitled “Out There” will place emphasis on OSU's impact in not only Oregon but also in the rest of the United States and around the world.

“Oregon State University’s new institutional logo celebrates OSU’s near 150-year legacy of excellence in teaching, research, and outreach and engagement,” OSU’s vice president for University Relations and Marketing Steve Clark said in a release. “The personality traits of Oregon State and members of Beaver Nation are gritty, determined, confident, collaborative, visionary, conscientious and welcoming.”

The new logo was unveiled Monday morning at an event on the Corvallis campus, and similar events are planned over the next two weeks in Portland and Bend.

According to Clark, OSU and other universities rely on logos and branding to showcase their individual identities and personality.

“It is essential in the 21st century that Oregon State’s logo and brand convey the quality, relevance, leadership and access to higher education that OSU provides all Oregonians and increasingly the nation and the world,” he explained.

School officials said they spoke with hundreds of faculty members, students, alumni and donors about the potential changes. They also note that no state funds or tuition were used to create the new logo and branding campaign.

