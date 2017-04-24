Spring storm covers Mount Hood with even more snow

While the rain keeps pouring in Portland, the snow is still falling on Mount Hood thanks to a late-season snowstorm.

“We’re expecting another 1-2 feet by Saturday, so this is a great late-April hit for us,” said John Burton, the director of marketing at Timberline Lodge.

Monday morning and early afternoon alone, 7 inches of fresh powder fell at the lodge adding to an already incredible season.

“I’ve never been up here this time of year that’s had so much snow,” said Karina Boone, visiting from Bend. “It just keeps dumping all year long, it’s awesome.”

Eventually, operations at Timberline Lodge will move a little farther up the mountain to allow for year-round skiing. But with the extra powder so late in the season, that won’t be happening anytime soon.

“The whole mountain is open, everything you see,” Burton said, pointing to ski lifts and runs.

Skiers and snowboarders can’t get enough of the fresh powder.

Ricky Putman and Samantha Lotti were skiing at Timberline for the first time this year on Monday, and kept a sense of humor about the fresh snow.

“I would rather it not be snowing because it’s really hard to ski in, we’re not great skiers, but it’s great to wreck in because it’s soft and all in all it’s a great time,” Putman laughed.

Native Oregonians like Putman said they weren’t surprised by the late-April snow and they’ll enjoy it as long as Mother Nature allows.

“It’s been a great winter, it started off that way in November and it’s just been that way all winter long,” Boone added. “We’re pretty lucky to live here in Oregon.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.