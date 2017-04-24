Deputies ID Russian woman killed in remote Benton Co.; murder suspect in jail

Deputies have identified a 27-year-old Russian woman who was killed in remote Benton County.

The body of Anna Alekseyevna Repkina was discovered in a forested area outside the community of Alsea on April 17.

Two days later, William Chase Hargrove, 27, was arrested on the charge of murder.

Deputies said Repkina was admitted through the Los Angeles International Airport on March 1 with a valid passport issued by the government of Russia.

Her most recent home was in Corvallis, but she had no known relatives in the U.S. Her family was notified of her death with the assistance of Russian authorities.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reported that Hargrove allegedly shot and killed Repkina after luring her into the woods. An assistant district attorney said Hargrove and Repkina were involved in a "problematic love triangle" and the other woman told Hargrove to pick "her or me," according to the Gazette-Times.

Hargrove is in jail without bail.

Investigators are asking for information from anyone who knew of Repkina's activities while in Corvallis and Benton County. Tips can be called in to 541-766-6858.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.