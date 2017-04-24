Body found in Skamania Co. identified as suspect who ran from police into woods

A body discovered in Skamania County was identified as a man who stole a truck, led law enforcement on a chase and then ran away into the snowy woods last month, according to deputies.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office was notified of human remains discovered by a hiker near Dry Creek in the Trapper Creek Wilderness area, about 16 miles north of Carson, Washington, at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The hiker provided photos and a GPS location of the body to deputies.

Search and rescue crews responded to the area and located the body at 2:19 a.m. Saturday. The remains were recovered through waist-deep snowdrifts and several downed trees.

The body was turned over to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office and was positively identified Monday as 24-year-old Joshua A. Brown of Sunriver.

Deputies said Brown was involved in a high-speed chase in a stolen truck in the Carson area on March 20.

The chase ended when Brown ran away into the Government Mineral Springs area.

The area was snowbound and nearby cabins can only be reached by snowshoe or snowmobile during this time of year.

Investigators searched on several occasions for the suspect, with the last instance on Thursday. Brown was reported as a missing person through his family.

Brown's remains were found about 2.5 miles from the stolen truck.

There were no obvious signs of injuries, according to deputies, but the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

