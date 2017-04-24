SR-14 near Camas reopens after four-car crash that injured 2 chi - KPTV - FOX 12

SR-14 near Camas reopens after four-car crash that injured 2 children

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) -

Troopers and emergency crews responded to a multi-car accident that sent two children to the hospital and closed down eastbound traffic on SR-14 near Camas Monday evening for several hours.

According to the Washington State Patrol, four vehicles were involved in the crash with two sustaining significant damage.

Troopers say a 4-year-old suffered critical injuries and was taken to Doernbecher Children's Hospital. An infant was also injured but considered stable before also being sent to Doernbecher.

The severity of injuries to the drivers and other passengers in the vehicles was not readily at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. As of 6:40 p.m., all lanes of SR-14 were reopened to traffic. 

