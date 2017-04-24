Affidavit: Vancouver teen killed at Holladay Park during robbery involving his belt

A Vancouver teen was shot and killed at Holladay Park in Portland during a robbery involving his belt, according to court documents.

A third suspect was arrested over the weekend in connection with the deadly shooting of Shawn Scott Jr. on April 11.

Miguel Thompson, 19, was arrested during a traffic stop near the Lloyd Center on Friday night. He was arraigned in court Monday on charges of murder and first-degree robbery.

Kole Tabian Jones, 18, was previously arrested on charges of murder with a firearm and first-degree robbery with a firearm. Malique Kennerly-Hicks, 17, was also arrested on the Measure 11 charge of first-degree robbery with a firearm.

A probable cause affidavit states one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at Scott's belt before shooting him.

Kennerly-Hicks told investigators he planned to rob Scott of his belt and was present when Scott was shot, the affidavit states.

Kennerly-Hicks is due back in juvenile court on May 8. Jones has his next court appearance scheduled for April 25.

Scott was a junior at Union High School in Camas.

