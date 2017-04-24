Search continues for missing George Fox student

The search continued Monday for a George Fox University student who disappeared near campus Saturday night.

No one has seen Daniel Mellers for almost 48 hours, and everyone at this small university is concerned.

Officials say he told his roommates he was making a quick run to the store, but he never came home.

George Fox students got an email from the school Monday about the disappearance of the 21-year-old, identifying Mellers, saying he was from Colorado and saying his parents and friends were looking for him.

Police say Mellers was at his off-campus home with his roommates Saturday when he told them he was heading out to get a soda around 10:15 p.m.

School leaders believe Mellers was en route to a Shell station on Highway 99, but workers there didn’t recognize him.

School leaders are urging people to share Mellers’ picture on social media, along with a description of his gray 2012 Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate QFS-868, though they are not sure if the sophomore even had his car or if it was being repaired somewhere.

“We are very concerned. We definitely want him found and we want him safe,” George Fox Director of Public Information Rob Felton told FOX 12. “It’s a mystery on the car. The roommates don’t even know where the car is, if it’s at an auto body shop or if he has it. It’s uncertain.”

Students like Jake Whipple say the disappearance is startling considering the normally safe and secure feeling on the campus.

“This is one of the safest communities, so I sure hope he turns out fine. I’m sure he’s going to be alright,” he said. “But that’s one of the reasons I came here. It’s one of the safest places, here in Newberg.”

The fact that one of their own is missing is not something George Fox students expect to hear. Despite their concern over the situation, they want Mellers’ family to know they are praying for his safe return.

Investigators ask anyone who sees Daniel Mellers or his car to please call police.

