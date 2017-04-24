Despite warmer weather, travelers could still face slick roads on Mt. Hood

Anyone heading up to the Mount Hood to enjoy some late-season skiing needs to remember that the roads may still be a little tricky despite the rising temperatures.

It was mostly raining in Government Camp early Monday, although there were some light snow flurries. By the afternoon, though, the trees around Timberline Lodge were covered and the road was definitely slick and snow-covered in places.

Drivers who normally on studded tires to make it up the mountain will have to try something news. That solution won’t help now since the tires had to come off for the season at the beginning of April.

Drivers will want to make sure they have chains or traction tires in case they get caught in the snow, and that’s especially true if they’re heading into higher elevations like the ski resorts.

Brent Delp came up to Mount Hood for a little sight-seeing Monday, but he decided to head back home before the conditions get any worse.

“I came up 26 here from the Gresham-Troutdale area, and the rain started turning into a little bit of slush,” he said. “You could tell the road was starting to slick up just a touch, but I don’t think it was hazardous by any means. At least not yet.”

Resorts like Timberline Lodge are expecting one to two feet of new snow this week, so travelers should check the road conditions and mountain passes before leaving if they’re making the trip.

