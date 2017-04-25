Police say Beaverton garage explosion caused by hash oil lab - KPTV - FOX 12

Police say Beaverton garage explosion caused by hash oil lab

A 26-year-old man was injured in a garage explosion in Beaverton that police say was caused by a hash oil lab. 

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Bonnie Brae Street, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. 

Firefighters say the explosion blasted the garage door across the street and knocked the side wall off the foundation. 

The homeowner told firefighters he was trying to reignite the pilot light in his water heater when it exploded. However, Beaverton police later confirmed the explosion was caused by a hash oil lab. 

TVF&R says the homeowner sustained second-degree burns to 25 percent of his body and was transported to Emanuel Hospital. 

Police are currently investigating the incident. 

