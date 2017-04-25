Missing George Fox University student found dead

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department said the body of a missing 21-year-old George Fox University student was found Monday night.

Officers said Daniel Mellers was found in Sherwood in his car around 7:30 p.m.

Sherwood police said they were contacted by a Sherwood resident who recognized Mellers vehicle and licenses plates. Officers from both Sherwood and Newberg-Dundee departments responded to the scene at Southwest Houston Drive and Spratlin Lane.

Mellers was found in the trunk of the car. It is believed he took his own life.

Police do not suspect foul play and there is no danger to the public.

Mellers was a sophomore originally from Eaton, Colorado. His roommates had reported him missing after he did not return to his off-campus apartment in Newberg Sunday.

"We are grieving over the loss of Daniel," said George Fox Vice President of Student Life Brad Lau, "This is not the conclusion to the search we were hoping and praying for. We would ask that people would keep Daniel's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers."

University officials said pastors and counselors on staff will be available for those who might want prayer or support.

Police want to remind the public that there are resources for anyone considering suicide, including the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.