On the Go with Joe at Lake Oswego History Center & Museum

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was with the folks from the Lake Oswego Preservation Society checking out the newest and perhaps smallest museum in Oregon.

The History Center & Museum is housed in a 700-square foot cottage that originally belonged to iron workers in the 1880s.

Lake Oswego was the first city to smelt iron on the west coast and still houses the only iron blast furnace on this side of the Rocky Mountains.

To learn more about this tiny museum at LakeOswegoPreservationSociety.org

