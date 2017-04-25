Convicted sex offender known as Avril Lavigne arrested for tresp - KPTV - FOX 12

Convicted sex offender known as Avril Lavigne arrested for trespassing in Salem

Lavigne's current booking photo (Courtesy: MCSO) Lavigne's current booking photo (Courtesy: MCSO)
Avril Lavigne's previous booking photos Avril Lavigne's previous booking photos
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Salem police arrested a convicted sex offender for trespassing in a Salem neighborhood Sunday.

The man known as Avril Lavigne was taken into custody after he was seen wandering on private property, according to Salem police.

Lavigne has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for theft, disorderly conduct, reckless burning and interfering with police officers or firefighters, according to court records. 

Lavigne was convicted of second-degree rape in 2009, resulting in the requirement that he register as a sex offender. 

In 2016, he spent 30 days in jail after he was charged and convicted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Lavigne’s given name is Romany Yves Mesina. He changed it to match the name of Canadian pop singer Avril Lavigne.

