Convicted sex offender known as Avril Lavigne arrested for trespassing in Salem

Salem police arrested a convicted sex offender for trespassing in a Salem neighborhood Sunday.

The man known as Avril Lavigne was taken into custody after he was seen wandering on private property, according to Salem police.

Lavigne has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for theft, disorderly conduct, reckless burning and interfering with police officers or firefighters, according to court records.

Lavigne was convicted of second-degree rape in 2009, resulting in the requirement that he register as a sex offender.

In 2016, he spent 30 days in jail after he was charged and convicted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Lavigne’s given name is Romany Yves Mesina. He changed it to match the name of Canadian pop singer Avril Lavigne.

