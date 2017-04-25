Man charged with reckless endangering after hash oil lab explode - KPTV - FOX 12

Man charged with reckless endangering after hash oil lab explodes in Beaverton garage

Zachary A. P. Silva Barrett (Courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Office)
A 37-year-old man is facing eight counts of reckless endangering after a hash oil lab exploded in his garage in Beaverton. A woman and seven children were inside the home at the time.

Beaverton police said Zachary A. P. Silva-Barrett was booked into the Washington County Jail Tuesday morning.

Officers and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to scene in the 14000 block of Bonnie Brae Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find the garage door of the home had been blasted across the street and a side wall had been knocked off the foundation.

The homeowner, Silva-Barrett, told police he was trying to reignite a pilot light on his water heater when the explosion occurred. Later, investigators determined it was a hash oil lab that had caused the blast.

According to police, 13 butane tanks and 120 pounds of marijuana were found inside the garage along with equipment used to make hash oil.

Silva-Barrett was injured in the explosion but was treated and returned to his home where he was later arrested. 

