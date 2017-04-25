Oregon trooper shoots and kills suspect in Josephine County

The Oregon State Police says one of its troopers shot and killed a man while trying to arrest him.

The agency says troopers went to the Wolf Creek General Store late Monday to arrest a man known to have a felony warrant.

When the troopers attempted to take the man into custody, a struggle ensued, and one of the troopers shot the suspect. The trooper was not hurt.

The names of the suspect and the trooper have not been released.

The Grants Pass police department is leading the investigation, and the Josephine County Major Crimes Response Team was activated to assist.

