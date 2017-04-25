Create tiny ecosystems at Roosevelt's Terrariums - KPTV - FOX 12


Create tiny ecosystems at Roosevelt's Terrariums

Looking for the next epic group outing for your friends? Why not create entire little ecosystems together?

Roosevelt's Terrariums in southeast Portland gives you the opportunity to make tiny gardens that take care of themselves.

Owner Gregg Harris says terrariums are perfect for those who want to enjoy tropical and woodland plants but don't necessarily have the greenest of thumbs. 

Check out RooseveltsPDX.com to book a class. 

