Donor who wants to remain anonymous gives $10K toward new Ridgef - KPTV - FOX 12

Donor who wants to remain anonymous gives $10K toward new Ridgefield library

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation received a $10,000 donation from a donor who wants to remain anonymous.

The money will go toward the Ridgefield Library Building Fund.

"I am glad that my gift will help build a bigger, better library in Ridgefield," the donor stated.

The donation qualifies for a dollar-for-dollar match from a $1 million challenge grant that was established in 2016 by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington through one of their donor-advised funds.

The $1 million challenge grant was created specifically to inspire donations of $10,000 or more to the Ridgefield Library Building Fund, according to the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation, which will help underwrite the cost of constructing a new library building in Ridgefield.

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

For more information about making a contribution, call 360-906-4700 or email foundation@fvrl.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.