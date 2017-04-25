Donor who wants to remain anonymous gives $10K toward new Ridgefield library

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation received a $10,000 donation from a donor who wants to remain anonymous.

The money will go toward the Ridgefield Library Building Fund.

"I am glad that my gift will help build a bigger, better library in Ridgefield," the donor stated.

The donation qualifies for a dollar-for-dollar match from a $1 million challenge grant that was established in 2016 by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington through one of their donor-advised funds.

The $1 million challenge grant was created specifically to inspire donations of $10,000 or more to the Ridgefield Library Building Fund, according to the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation, which will help underwrite the cost of constructing a new library building in Ridgefield.

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

For more information about making a contribution, call 360-906-4700 or email foundation@fvrl.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.