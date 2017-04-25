Oregon State Police looking for suspect in calf shooting

OSP investigators said the suspect cut this fence just off Highway 101 to get access to the two calves before dragging one of them back through after shooting the animal. (Oregon State Police)

Troopers with the Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person suspected of killing two beef calves from a ranch north of Port Orford.

Investigators with the OSP Fish and Wildlife Division responded to the illegal shooting in a pasture east of Highway 101 on April 13.

According to the OSP, one of the two calves was left wounded while the other calf was field dressed and the carcass was removed from the pasture. The investigators believe the suspect gained access to the field by cutting a hole in the fence then took the animal back to a car parked along the highway.

The rancher whose calves were shot is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspected in this crime.

The Oregon State Police ask anyone with information on this incident to please contact Trooper Dylan Roberts at 971-601-0047. Tipsters can also use the state hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or the TIP email at tip@state.or.us.

