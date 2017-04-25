Police: Man shoved arrows into dead elk to make it appear he had killed it

A jury convicted a man of a hunting violation after police said he shoved arrows into a dead bull elk to make it appear he had killed it in Linn County.

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division began investigating Jeffrey Allan McCraven, 53, in September 2016.

Police said he was hunting with an acquaintance who legally shot a trophy six-by-six bull elk. A search party was unable to locate the animal that day.

McCraven returned to the area the following morning and found the elk. Investigators said he shoved and shot arrows into the animal, validated his archery elk tag and tried to convince others that he killed it.

A jury convicted McCraven on Monday on one count of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule.

He was ordered to turn over the elk meat and antlers to the person who shot the animal. He must also forfeit the bow and arrows seized during the investigation, pay $15,000 restitution to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, pay $435 for the violation, $279.23 for meat processing and $500 to the Oregon Hunters Association TIP fund.

McCraven's hunting privileges were also suspended for three years.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.