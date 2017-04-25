Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland stopped due to landslide

Officials say Amtrak service has been temporarily disrupted between Seattle and Portland because of a landslide.

Amtrak said in a news release Tuesday that BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium on all rail traffic in the area until Thursday.

The slide occurred between Vancouver and Kelso, Washington.

Amtrak is working to provide alternate transportation for the Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight service.

Normal rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland, Oregon to Eugene, Oregon.

This stretch of track has seen multiple landslides already this year, with the last one blocking the tracks earlier this month.

