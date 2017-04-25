Woman missing for more than a month found dead in Hood River

A woman who had been missing for more than a month was found dead in Hood River.

Police said the body of 27-year-old Holly Lester of Seattle was found in the Columbia River on Monday night.

Investigators had asked for the public's help locating Lester, who was last seen at the Hood River Safeway the evening of March 15.

She was reported missing on March 18.

Police said she had spent the last several months hitchhiking with a male companion. They were thought to be trying to get to Olympia or Seattle via Portland to be with family and friends.

She was traveling with her boyfriend and another man when she disappeared, according to police.

Detectives said Lester had recently been distraught and had a history of depression.

The cause and manner of her death are pending toxicology and autopsy results. Police said they are continuing to investigate the case and no further details were released.

