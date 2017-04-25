Police: West Linn man assaulted elderly driver at McDonald’s

Police in Gladstone arrested a West Linn man after they say he pulled next to an elderly driver who he thought was trying to ram his car and assaulted the older man.

According to police, Eric Devries pulled into the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 820 East Berkeley just before noon Monday, following another car.

Devries told officers he thought the other driver, 85-year-old Leonard Longstreet, had tried to ram Devries’ car while both vehicles were still on the roadway and that he followed the second car to confront the driver.

Investigators found that Longstreet had not tried to ram Devries car and, in fact, had no idea why Devries was approaching his car.

Officers said that when Longstreet rolled down his window, Devries punched him twice, breaking Longstreet’s glasses and giving him a bloody lip and blurry vision. Longstreet also said he felt dizzy when standing and eventually went to a hospital nearby to get checked out by medical personnel.

Devries was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault. He was taken to the Clackamas County Jail but has been released on bail.

According to police in Gladstone, Devries did express remorse for the attack to officers.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.