Man accused of kidnapping, attempted rape in SE Portland deemed unfit for trial

A man accused of kidnapping and attempting to rape a woman in southeast Portland has been deemed unfit for trial.

David Abraham Marcus, 27, was arrested last month in connection with the June 2016 attack.

Police said he grabbed a woman from behind as she walked away from a QFC store at Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and Duke Street.

The woman told FOX 12 that the suspect placed a hand over her mouth, pulled her toward the Eastmoreland Golf Course parking lot and tried to push her into the back of his car.

The woman said there was a tarp and ropes in the back of his car.

Marcus was arraigned March 27 on charges of first-degree attempted rape, first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and coercion.

A judge initially deemed Marcus unable to aid and assist in his own defense on April 11. He was ordered to the Oregon State Hospital for an evaluation. On Tuesday, he was again found unfit to proceed and was ordered back to remain at the hospital.

