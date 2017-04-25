Reports of snake on the loose worries Lake Oswego neighborhood

A contractor says he saw a boa constrictor slither away from a knocked-over terrarium in this house being demolished on Jean Road in Lake Oswego, putting neighbors on edge. (KPTV)

Neighbors in Lake Oswego are keeping a very close eye out for a 6-foot snake that may be on the loose, and there is trepidation in the area about what may or may not be slithering around outside.

A contractor doing demolition work at a property on Jean Road told his boss a terrarium was knocked over and the lid came off, leading a 5.5-foot to 6-foot boa to slither out of the house.

The contractor said the reptile was tan with brown on it, but it hasn’t been seen since it escaped.

The property is the same one where the Humane Society rescued 10 cats and found another 18 dead in August 2016. Investigators say that at that time there was no snake in the home, and no one has lived there for months.

The contractor is sure he saw it, though, and now, if the snake is out there, its location remains a mystery that has nearby residents on edge.

“What would I do if I came upon the snake? Run. Very fast. The other direction,” neighbor Jackie Patterson said.

Next-door neighbor Curtis Calonder said he would be checking his property to see if the cold-blooded boa had come over looking for heat.

“I have some back buildings myself that could be locations for the snake to hide or find a warm place to curl up in” he explained. “I don’t want to have it hanging around any longer than necessary.”

Lake Oswego police told FOX 12 that Tuesday they will be using FLIR technology that senses heat to try and find the snake, but they’re not 100 percent sure it’s even there.

The officers said they hope they can find the animal and help put the neighborhood’s anxieties to rest.

The Lake Oswego Police are asking anyone who sees the snake to please call the non-emergency line at 503-635-0238.

