Theft suspect fell off cliff, died attempting to run from police in Hood River

A theft suspect fell off a cliff and died attempting to run from police in Hood River.

Officers responded to a Cascade Avenue business Sunday evening to investigate a report of a theft involving three suspects.

Two of the suspects were caught and taken to jail.

Police said the third suspect, 20-year-old Edwin Charge Jr., ran across Interstate 84 toward Westcliff Drive. A person living in the area notified officers that a man matching Charge's description had gone on his property and was last seen running east.

Police did not attempt to pursue Charge due to dangerous terrain in the area.

Investigators said Charge fell from a cliff and died. His body was discovered Monday morning by a Union Pacific employee.

The fall was ruled accidental, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.