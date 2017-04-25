Oregon House passes bill that could drop speed limits in Portland neighborhoods

An Oregon state legislator thinks reducing the speed limit in neighborhoods will make Portland streets safer.

In 2016, 44 people were killed on streets in the Rose City, making it the deadliest year for crashes in a decade.

Representative Rob Nosse thinks that if drivers can just slow down a little some lives could be saved, and he is pushing House Bill 2682 to do just that.

If passed, it would give the city of Portland the freedom to lower the speed limit from 25 mph TO 20 mph on residential streets.

While it would not apply to major arterial roads like Hawthorne Boulevard, where 15-year old Fallon Smart was hit and killed last summer, Nosse thinks it’s a good start.

“If you’re forced to drive a little bit slower on some of these residential streets, which many people, including myself, cut through to deal with traffic, maybe you’ll drive a little slower on these arterial roads as well when you start to merge in,” he told FOX 12.

Danny Nelson is a regular at the coffee shop on the corner of Southeast 43rd and Hawthorne near the site where Smart was killed. He thinks a reduced speed limit on residential streets would cut down on traffic deaths.

“I slow down quite a bit, and I just feel it’s a lot safer,” Nelson said. “Just too many people go too fast, and it just causes problems.”

The bill passed the house by a 55-1 margin with 4 legislators being excused from the vote, and it now heads to the state senate for a vote.

