Deputies: Driver hits cars in Rock Creek Elementary parking lot; DUII possible

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are investigating a possible DUII case after a woman hit three vehicles in the parking lot of Rock Creek Elementary School.

Emergency crews responded to the school Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said a 53-year-old woman drove a 1994 Acura sedan at a high rate of speed off Northwest 185th Avenue into the school's parking lot.

At least three vehicles were hit. One man who was waiting to pick up a child at the school was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

School was just about to end for the day, but no children were injured, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident is being investigated as a possible DUII and assault case, according to deputies.

