Beaverton man facing several charges after hash oil explosion

A Beaverton man is facing criminal charges after police say he blew up his garage while cooking hash oil.

The hash oil explosion happened at 9 p.m. Monday on Southwest Bonnie Brae Street at 37-year-old Zachary Silva-Barrett’s house.

Ken McCoy lives right next door and heard the explosion.

“I’m sitting downstairs and I hear a big bang,” said McCoy. “One of the gentlemen down here was actually running by when the house blew and he said there was a big ball of fire and lifted the roof right off of the house.“

Silva-Barrett was inside the garage when it happened and amazingly only suffered some minor burns. Police say he told officials he was trying to light his gas water heater when it explode. But investigators say they found 120 pounds of finely cut marijuana, 13 butane gas canisters and other items used to make hash oil.

A woman and seven children were inside the home at the time, and neighbor Nancy Mitchell says she ran outside and saw the children crying.

Mitchell says she had no idea something potentially dangerous was going on in the home.

“I was really concerned,” said Mitchell. “I am concerned about those children.”

Recreational marijuana may be legal in Oregon now, but police say cooking hash oil in a non-licensed facility - not to mention a small garage near several homes - is definitely not legal.

Police say Silva-Barrett is lucky to be alive and McCoy agrees.

“If he was inside, I don’t know how he walked out with just a few burns. So, it’s incredible," said McCoy.

Silva-Barrett is facing several charges of reckless endangerment, unlawful manufacturing, and a crime called arson incident to manufacture. It’s a new law created specifically to address hash oil labs.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.