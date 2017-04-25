PBOT creating bike rental program for people with disabilities

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is taking steps to create a bike rental program for people with disabilities.

PBOT launched the BIKETOWN bike share program in July 2016, but has been receiving requests for adaptive bicycles.

On Tuesday, transportation officials held an open house for the Adaptive Bike Rental Project where people were able to check out the different kinds of adaptive bicycles PBOT is considering using.

People who checked out the open house were also able to provide feedback on other elements of the project, such as price and reservation process.

The Adaptive Bike Rental Project is a pilot project and it will operate in Summer 2017.

To learn more about the project, visit www.adaptivepdx.org.

