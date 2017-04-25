Detectives searching for missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha - KPTV - FOX 12

Detectives searching for missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha

Jazmine Rodriguez (Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Jazmine Rodriguez (Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway from Aloha.

WCSO detectives believe William Richard-Ricke who identifies herself as Jazmine Rodriguez ran away Monday night, but some of her personal belongings were found along a Beaverton-area roadside.

According to WCSO, the personal belongings are not something that is usually disposed of.

Rodriguez is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds..

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rodriguez is asked to call detectives 503-846-2500.

