Korean War veteran assaulted in Gladstone McDonald's parking lot speaks out

An 85-year-old Korean War veteran said he became a victim of road rage when he did not let another driver in his lane on Monday afternoon.

Leonard Longstreet said he was driving off Interstate 205 northbound when another driver signaled to go in front of him.

"I was going a lot faster than him because the traffic, there were no cars in that lane and so he got mad at me because I didn't stop and let him in and go out in front of me," said Longstreet.

Before he knew it, Longstreet said the angry driver, identified by police as Eric Devries, followed him into the McDonald's off East Berkeley Street and blocked his car from pulling out.

Longstreet said he had no idea the man was angry until he came up to his driver side window.

"I thought he wanted to talk to me instead he wanted to hit me," Longstreet said. "He hit my car, he hit my mirror, he hit the window. He probably would've hit me more if I didn't roll it up."

According to police, Longstreet suffered a swollen, bloody lip and impaired vision.

"It's just like raw hamburger under this lip here," Longstreet described his injuries. "I can only eat soup now."

Longstreet says he won't let this bring him down.

"I'm not crying about this as you hear it all, I'll get though this, I will," said Longstreet.

Devries was arrested on scene and is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault. He was taken to the Clackamas County Jail but has been released on bail.

According to police in Gladstone, Devries did express remorse for the attack to officers.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.