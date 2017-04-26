On the Go with Joe at Chocolate Goes South of the Border - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Chocolate Goes South of the Border

Most of us think of chocolate as a dessert. But as Joe V. discovered, pairing the delicious sweet treat with something spicy can result in a delicious dish.

Alma Chocolate founder Sarah Hart teamed up with Stephanie Inn Dining Room Executive Chef Aaron Bedard to create a hands-on class called Chocolate Goes South of the Border where participants mix chocolate with Latin food.

The class is 4 hours long and takes place Thursday, May 4.

Learn more at StephanieInn.com.

