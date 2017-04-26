Local tattoo parlor proposes new Portland gum wall

A popular Seattle attraction may be making its way to Portland, and some residents are not happy about it.

Local tattoo shop RONIN Living Art Studio is hoping to create Portland’s first ever gum wall at Northwest 3rd Avenue and Couch Street.

The shop is inviting locals and tourists alike to stick their gum to one side of their building.

The idea is based off Seattle’s Market Theater Gum Wall, a brick wall completely covered in chewing gum near Pike Place Market.

RONIN representatives created a Facebook event to mark the occasion. A “gum-sticking” party will be held on May 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food, drinks for those over 21 and of course chewing gum will be provided.

Although hundreds have said they are interested in the event, several people say they are not pleased with the proposed idea. Some think the Portland gum wall would be unoriginal while others are saying it would be disgusting and unsanitary.

The tattoo shop said the new gum wall will be a great way to clean up the neighborhood and bring more visitors to the area.

