Links featured MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, April 26

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, April 26:
It is getting warmer outside and that means mice are out and about and might be trying to invade your home. How do you put a stop to those little guys from becoming uninvited guests? MORE’s DIY expert Eric G. has a few tips. Learn more at DesignByEricG.com.
When exercising, do you want to work out your entire body and not just your arms or legs? MORE teamed up with Dr. Ose Okojie from to learn a few holistic exercises that are the perfect full body workout. To learn more about Dr. Okojie and his workouts, visit OkojieWellness.com.
Her name is Lindsey Murphy but young aspiring scientists call her “Crazy Aunt Lindsey.” The YouTube star is based in Portland and is watched by kids all around the world. MORE caught up with Murphy to learn more about her show called “The Fab Lab” and what inspired her to start making science videos for kids. Check out her lab videos on her YouTube channel.
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
Support is pouring in for an Oregon City couple who were involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
Gov. Kate Brown is authorizing the Oregon National Guard to deploy soldiers to help deal with an influx of tourists during next month's total solar eclipse.More >
A Clark County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy facing sexual misconduct charges appeared in court Thursday.More >
Oaks Amusement Park shut down the same ride that was involved in a horrifying accident at the Ohio State Fair.More >
A woman was found dead early Friday morning while lying down on a highway near Castle Rock, Washington.More >
Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.More >
The Cheyenne, WY Police Department is making a strong stance against panhandlers in their community by taking to social media following an arrest.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
