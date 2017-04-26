Links featured MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, April 26

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, April 26:

It is getting warmer outside and that means mice are out and about and might be trying to invade your home. How do you put a stop to those little guys from becoming uninvited guests? MORE’s DIY expert Eric G. has a few tips. Learn more at DesignByEricG.com.

When exercising, do you want to work out your entire body and not just your arms or legs? MORE teamed up with Dr. Ose Okojie from to learn a few holistic exercises that are the perfect full body workout. To learn more about Dr. Okojie and his workouts, visit OkojieWellness.com.

Her name is Lindsey Murphy but young aspiring scientists call her “Crazy Aunt Lindsey.” The YouTube star is based in Portland and is watched by kids all around the world. MORE caught up with Murphy to learn more about her show called “The Fab Lab” and what inspired her to start making science videos for kids. Check out her lab videos on her YouTube channel.

