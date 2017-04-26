YouTube star 'Crazy Aunt Lindsey' talks kid-friendly science - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

YouTube star 'Crazy Aunt Lindsey' talks kid-friendly science

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Her name is Lindsey Murphy but young aspiring scientists call her “Crazy Aunt Lindsey.”

The YouTube star is based in Portland and is watched by kids all around the world. She creates how-to videos featuring scientific experiments perfect for children to try at home with their families. 

MORE caught up with Murphy to learn more about her show called “The Fab Lab” and what inspired her to start making science videos for kids.

Check out her lab videos on her YouTube channel

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.