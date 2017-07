When exercising, do you want to work out your entire body and not just your arms or legs?

MORE teamed up with Dr. Ose Okojie from to learn a few holistic exercises that are the perfect full body workout.

To learn more about Dr. Okojie and his workouts, visit OkojieWellness.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.